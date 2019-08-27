ECJ To Weigh Ukrainian Extradition Inquiry From Germany

Law360, London (August 27, 2019, 5:25 PM BST) -- A German court has asked the European Union's highest court to clarify whether a ruling that EU countries can extradite individuals from other members outside the bloc applies to a man accused of stealing from a state-owned Ukrainian company. The inquiry by the Kammergericht, Berlin's court of appeal, is further complicated because the accused was still a citizen of Ukraine when he moved to Germany, even though he has since been granted Romanian citizenship. As a result, the German court has asked the European Court of Justice whether a 2016 decision about extradition protection applies when a country seeks to extradite...

