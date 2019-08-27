Phoenix Cop's $1.5M Retaliation Jury Verdict Gets Tossed

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A federal court tossed out a jury's $1.5 million verdict for a Phoenix police sergeant who claimed he was retaliated against after he complained about discrimination, saying the evidence presented at trial did not support the officer's claims. U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa said in Monday's order that Jeffrey Green did not establish the necessary causal link between his protected activity — filing discrimination and retaliation reports, helping a colleague file a sexual harassment complaint, and refusing to follow orders to allegedly retaliate against that colleague — and the adverse actions he said the city took against him. The court...

