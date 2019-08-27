Shearman & Sterling Guides $132M Liberty Tax-Sears Deal

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Virginia-based Liberty Tax on Tuesday said it has agreed to buy Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores' outlet business in a $132.9 million cash deal steered by Shearman & Sterling LLP. Liberty Tax Inc. said it will buy Illinois-based Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc.'s outlet business and its Buddy's Home Furnishing Stores through a combination of new debt, cash on its balance sheet and an equity commitment from an affiliate of Vintage Capital Management LLC. Liberty Tax noted that it has entered into a debt commitment with Guggenheim Credit Services LLC in order to finance the deal. "This is a continuation...

