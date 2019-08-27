With Gov't Case Done, Ex-Skadden Atty Craig Set To Testify

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., closed their case Tuesday against ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig, setting the stage for Craig to take the stand Wednesday to try to convince a jury he didn't lie to U.S. Justice Department officials about work he did for Ukraine and Paul Manafort. Ex-Skadden partner Gregory Craig is expected to take the stand Wednesday at his criminal trial in Washington, D.C. (AP) The presence of the one-time White House counsel on the witness stand promises to be a dramatic culmination of evidence in a complex trial that has delved into international politics, the financial dealings of the...

