VC Firm’s Claims Over HotChalk Financing Survive Nix Bid

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Monday that she would not grant what amounts to a partial dismissal of a venture capital firm’s claims that its stake in HotChalk Inc. was effectively nullified by maneuvers from Bertelsmann Inc.’s educational services division. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman denied a bid by Bertelsmann Education Services LLC to dismiss a portion of Pinnacle Ventures LLC’s suit, which alleges that BES conducted financing deals in 2015 and 2018 to gain control of HotChalk and dilute the value of Pinnacle’s warrants for stock in the education technology and services company. BES had sought dismissal of the...

