Canada To Probe Air Canada's $544M Transat Deal

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 2:59 PM EDT) -- Air Canada's planned $544 million purchase of rival Transat will face an extended competition review, Canada's transportation minister announced Monday following Transat stockholders' overwhelming vote in favor of the deal. After a public interest assessment with a deadline of May 2, 2020, the transport ministry said, the competition commissioner will make a nonbinding recommendation on whether to allow the union of the nation's largest and third-largest airlines. Transport Minister Marc Garneau authorized an extra 100 days for the review, given the size and scope of the deal that would strengthen the already dominant position of Air Canada, which has faced few...

