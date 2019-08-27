Texas PE Shop Cotton Creek Snags $215M For 3rd Fund

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Texas-based lower middle market private equity shop Cotton Creek Capital said Tuesday that it has clinched its third investment vehicle after securing roughly $215 million from limited partners, and the fund has already injected capital into three companies. The fund, called Cotton Creek Capital Partners III LP, received money from a group of investors that includes wealthy families and individuals, family offices, endowments and foundations, according to a statement. Cotton Creek typically targets controlling stakes in lower middle market businesses within sectors like manufacturing, industrial services, specialty chemicals, building products, food and beverage, and business services. "The closing of this fund...

