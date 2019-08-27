Chamber Backs Push To Sink EEOC Pay Data Survey

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:10 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Chamber of Commerce-led business coalition backed the Trump administration’s D.C. Circuit bid to nix the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s reinstated pay data survey, saying the D.C. federal judge who revived it failed to follow “basic rules of administrative procedure.” The Chamber, the National Association of Manufacturers and other business groups slammed U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan’s order in an amicus brief Monday, accusing her of overstepping her bounds by reinstating the EEO-1 Component 2 survey “with no regard whatsoever for the consequences imposed on the regulated parties.” “The revised EEO-1 imposes unwarranted burdens, lacks utility and raises...

