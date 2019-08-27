Former Obama Official Stumps For NAFTA 2.0 Passage

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A former Obama administration official addressed concerns on Tuesday with the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement's intellectual property protections for biologics, saying that the deal would not raise U.S. drug prices or curb Congress' ability to tweak law or policy. Miriam Sapiro, a former acting and deputy U.S. trade representative, said in a white paper for the Pass USMCA Coalition that the agreement would not impact drug prices, because it would not change any rules on how the U.S. pharmaceutical market operates. And she said that the USMCA, like other existing trade deals, would preserve Congress' legislative power. "If lawmakers have concerns with existing...

