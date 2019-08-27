Fed. Circ. Upholds Insulation Patent In Aerogel ITC Case

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday upheld the validity of an insulation patent that Guangdong Alison Hi-Tech was found to infringe at the U.S. International Trade Commission, rejecting arguments that parts of the patent are too vague. In a precedential opinion, the court affirmed the ITC’s decision that claims in Aspen Aerogels' patent are not invalid as indefinite. The patent provides enough detail that others would understand Aspen’s claimed invention, the court said. Alison had zeroed in on a particular phrase in the patent, which it argued was unclear. Writing for the court, Circuit Judge Kara Stoll said Alison “seeks a level...

