USCIS Plans To Limit Work Permits For Asylum-Seekers

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is planning to propose a regulation by December that would impose new restrictions on asylum-seekers’ ability to work while they face immigration court proceedings, according to a Monday notice. The regulation would "promote greater accountability in the application process for requesting employment authorization and to deter the fraudulent filing of asylum applications for the purpose of obtaining employment authorization documents,” the notice in the Office of Management and Budget’s agenda said. According to a USCIS spokesperson, the regulation will be consistent with an April 29 memorandum in which President Donald Trump instructed the immigration agencies to...

