PTAB Says Chinese Gov't Not A Party To Patent Challenge

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review the validity of a Dareltech patent covering a selfie stick despite its argument that the company challenging the patent failed to name China as an interested party. The board can only consider petitions that identify all parties in interest seeking review of a patent, but in this case said that Dareltech LLC offered “no evidence or legal authority” to prove that Chinese company SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. failed to disclose any other parties in interest. The board said Monday it was unpersuaded by Dareltech’s argument that the Chinese government should...

