Jani-King Ends Cleaning Workers' Wage Suit With $3.7M Deal

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- Commercial cleaning franchiser Jani-King will pay $3.7 million to end a decadelong class action accusing the company of misclassifying about 300 cleaning workers in Pennsylvania as independent contractors and taking illegal deductions from their pay. U.S. District Judge R. Barclay Surrick on Monday granted a request by a class of workers suing Jani-King of Philadelphia Inc. and two related entities for final approval of a settlement that closes the book on their suit alleging they were misclassified as independent contractors and had deductions improperly taken from their pay in violation of Pennsylvania's Wage Payment and Collection Law. "After over 10 years...

