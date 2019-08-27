Accounting Firm RSM Fined $950K Over Independence Rules

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday fined accounting firm RSM US LLP $950,000, settling allegations that the company violated auditor independence rules in connection with more than 100 audit reports generated by RSM for at least 15 clients. According to regulators, RSM represented itself as "independent" in the audit reports issued on clients' financial statements included in SEC filings or provided to investors. But the SEC alleges that RSM or its international affiliates provided nonaudit services and had an employment relationship with affiliates of RSM clients in violation of the SEC's auditor independence rules. These alleged incidents occurred between...

