VC-Backed Fintech Biz Bond Financial Lands $10M Seed

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Fintech company Bond Financial Technologies announced Tuesday that it has raised $10 million in its seed round that will be used to fuel the growth of its platform that connects digital brands with banks. Bond Financial Technologies Inc. said the round was led by Canaan and also saw contributions from Coature and various angel investors. The company’s goal is to help brands tap into new sources of capital, partnering with banks that are also looking to get in on the ground floor of the development of financial technology. "Until now, the friction between brands and banks has stifled the pace of...

