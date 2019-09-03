Trump Legal Fund Adds Fire To Ethics Rule Debate

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Office of Government Ethics has spent the summer inching closer to new ethics rules on legal expense funds, just as a controversial fund for Trump administration officials that fueled a push for the rules has come back in the spotlight. In mid-July, financial disclosures revealed that Patriot Legal Expense Fund Trust LLC had helped cover legal bills for two presidential aides and a top Jared Kushner aide. Around the same time, the ethics watchdog was meeting with other agency officials to prepare a new proposed rule for similar funds, which are trusts set up to pay legal bills for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS