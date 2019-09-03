California Powerhouse: Fenwick & West

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Fenwick & West LLP’s attorneys outdid themselves this past year in both litigation and transactions, securing a decisive win for Uber in a shareholder suit over driverless-car technology trade secrets and representing Symantec in its $10.7 billion sale of enterprise security assets to Broadcom. The Silicon Valley-based firm also represented tech leaders like Cisco Systems and Github in transactions worth billions, rescued Tesla and GoPro from securities suits, and defeated a patent infringement suit brought against client Amazon, earning the firm a spot as one of Law360’s 2019 California Powerhouses. Since it was founded in 1972, the firm has grown to encompass...

