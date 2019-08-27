Breakaway Pa. Union Sues AFL-CIO To Recover Dues, Books

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The AFL-CIO should return books and membership dues it improperly held onto when a Pennsylvania water utility workers’ union split away from the national organization, according to a lawsuit filed in Pittsburgh federal court Tuesday. After members of the Utility Workers Union of America Local 537 broke away from the national AFL-CIO in March 2018, the national union put Local 537 in a trusteeship and took over its books, dues and social funds, or money for social events, while court action was pending, according to the complaint. However, the AFL-CIO never returned anything even after withdrawing its petition for trusteeship nearly a year...

