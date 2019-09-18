DOD Role Key To Curb Chinese Control Of Rare-Earth Market

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT) -- China's domination of the worldwide market for rare-earth minerals used in many defense systems creates a significant national security issue, and the Pentagon's response will have a big impact on whether domestic rare-earth sources can be used to alleviate the issue. The U.S. currently relies on China for about 80% of its rare-earth supplies, according to a 2019 U.S. Geological Survey report, but experts say it has the potential to fill most, if not all, of its rare-earth needs from domestic sources. A number of factors, including China's less-stringent mining regulations and a lack of processing capacity in the U.S., have...

