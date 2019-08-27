Crypto IRA Co. Sues Custodian For Holding Assets Hostage

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Retirement account service provider Digital IRA hit its contracted account custodian with a suit accusing it of deliberately thwarting customers' requests to transfer their cryptocurrency assets to a competing custodian, according to a complaint filed in South Dakota federal court Monday. Digital IRA allows clients to invest in a dozen different cryptocurrencies and to control their own retirement accounts through its Bitcoin IRA platform, it says. The company's qualified custodian, The Kingdom Trust Co., abused its referral agreement with Digital IRA by employing "unfair" and "deceptive" tactics when some customers asked to move their accounts to a rival, Digital IRA-run custodian,...

