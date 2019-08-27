Hedge Fund Manager Accused Of $100M Investment Scheme

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The manager of hedge fund Broad Reach Capital LP has been slapped with a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suit and criminal charges in New Jersey federal court alleging that she orchestrated a more than $100 million bogus investment scheme, officials said Tuesday. Brenda Smith, 59, of Philadelphia was arrested Tuesday on securities fraud and wire fraud charges over claims she defrauded investors after saying she'd invest their money in certain trading strategies, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. "Instead of investing the money as she promised, she diverted millions of dollars of investor funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS