Deals Rumor Mill: McAfee, Revlon, JPMorgan

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 4:02 PM EDT) -- McAfee Inc. has enlisted Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp. to act as underwriters as it prepares an initial public offering that could value the private equity-backed cybersecurity company at $8 billion or more, according to a Tuesday report from Reuters. The report said plans could still change, and there’s no guarantee an IPO will take place. No potential timetable was disclosed. McAfee is owned by Intel Corp., along with TPG Capital and Thoma Bravo LLC. Revlon Inc. will begin earnest efforts to find a buyer once Labor Day has passed, with the intention of finding a suitor that can...

