Too Late For Businessman's Bad Tax Advice Claim, EY Says

Law360, London (August 28, 2019, 8:25 PM BST) -- Ernst & Young LLP has hit back at a professional negligence claim from the chairman of a members-only racing drivers' club, arguing he waited too long to take issue with advice about a film investment tax scheme. EY has said that John Grant’s claim seeking damages over allegedly negligent tax advice is time-barred because of a limitation clause that was included in the agreement he entered with the accountancy giant before entering a film investment tax scheme in March 2006. The firm stressed in its defense filing, submitted to the High Court on Friday, that it could not have known that...

