Enterprise Can't Beat Ex-Manager's Pregnancy Bias Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Enterprise Rent-A-Car must face most of a race and sex discrimination suit brought by a black former branch manager who says she was fired for going on pregnancy leave and complaining about harassment by her boss, a Michigan federal judge said. U.S. District Judge Denise Hood largely denied Enterprise’s motion for summary judgment on La’Tasha Askew’s suit Tuesday. Judge Hood rejected Askew’s claim the company interfered with her leave rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act, but said evidence shows the company may have fired her because she took leave, because of her race and sex, and because she complained...

