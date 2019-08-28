Ex-Zimmer Exec Fights To Keep Discharge Claim Alive

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT) -- A former Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. executive has hit back at the company’s bid to toss her suit claiming she was forced to quit due to pressure to mislead investors and improperly fire employees. Robin Barney, a former senior vice president of global operations for Zimmer, on Tuesday opposed the company’s motion to toss her claim that she was constructively discharged, saying she plausibly claimed Zimmer’s CFO and CEO tried to get her to make unethical decisions about employee terminations as part of a U.S. Food and Drug Administration audit and mislead investors and would have fired her if she didn't...

