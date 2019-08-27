Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sears Vendors Demand Halt On New Attorney Fees

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A bottled water company has joined multiple other Sears Holding Corp. vendors in asking for a halt to new professional expenses claims and equal treatment in splitting up what it says is a shrinking pool of money.

Niagara Bottling LLC argued in a Monday motion that Sears is running out of cash and — with $200 million in professional expenses already submitted — every dollar paid to the company’s lawyers and other professionals will mean one less for the vendors who have kept the retail chain’s stores supplied since its Chapter 11 filing. The motion joins one filed last week by other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies