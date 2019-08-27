Sears Vendors Demand Halt On New Attorney Fees

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 7:49 PM EDT) -- A bottled water company has joined multiple other Sears Holding Corp. vendors in asking for a halt to new professional expenses claims and equal treatment in splitting up what it says is a shrinking pool of money. Niagara Bottling LLC argued in a Monday motion that Sears is running out of cash and — with $200 million in professional expenses already submitted — every dollar paid to the company’s lawyers and other professionals will mean one less for the vendors who have kept the retail chain’s stores supplied since its Chapter 11 filing. The motion joins one filed last week by other...

