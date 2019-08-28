11th Circ. Revives Suit Over Credit Union Overdraft Fees

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A proposed consumer class action accusing a Georgia credit union of improperly charging overdraft fees will get a second life after an Eleventh Circuit panel reversed the suit’s dismissal Tuesday, citing ambiguous contract language. The three-judge panel sent the suit back to Georgia federal court, where the consumers will continue to litigate their breach of contract dispute with LGE Community Credit Union over how it determines account balances in charging overdraft fees. Plaintiff Carol Tims alleged LGE wrongly charged the fees based on her available balance — the amount remaining after accounting for pending transactions — rather than her ledger balance,...

