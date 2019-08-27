Illegal Streaming Services Dwarfed Netflix And Hulu, Feds Say

Law360 (August 27, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Eight people face federal charges alleging they ran massive illegal television and movie streaming services that cost TV and movie copyright owners millions of dollars and dwarfed the content of legitimate services such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. The eight defendants allegedly ran Jetflicks, an online subscription service headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, that allowed users to stream and download copyrighted television programs without permission from the copyright owners, according to the indictment handed down by a federal grand jury. The indictment names Kristopher Lee Dallmann, 36, Darryl Julius Polo, 36, Douglas...

