Claims Trimmed From Penn State Frat Party Hazing Death Suit

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge has dismissed some claims against more than two dozen former Pennsylvania State University fraternity brothers facing hazing and alcohol-related charges in the death of a sophomore engineering student during a 2017 pledge event. U.S. District Judge Matthew W. Brann on Tuesday granted in part motions sought in April by 27 of the 28 members of the Alpha Upsilon chapter of Beta Theta Pi to throw out allegations in a suit by the parents of Timothy Piazza, which alleges claims of wrongful death, negligence and conspiracy. Jim and Evelyn Piazza claim in their February complaint that the then-fraternity brothers negligently...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS