Hymnal Giant Accused Of Pushing Rivals Out Of Pews

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Nearly 70% of the country’s Catholics are singing out of hymnals made by the same company — one that has been using its monopoly on must-have worship songs to weed out the competition, according to a new antitrust lawsuit. Oregon Catholic Press has been wielding its impressive catalog of Catholic liturgical songs as a weapon to exact exorbitant licensing fees from smaller publishers that it views as a threat to its empire, International Liturgy Publications said Tuesday in the suit it filed in an Indiana federal court. “Because OCP controlled the titles that had become essential to the viability of [ILP’s]...

