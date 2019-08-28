AIG Won't Have To Foot $12M Waste Management Lawsuit Bill

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- An AIG unit doesn't have to foot the bill for $12 million in legal expenses Waste Management Inc. racked up defending criminal charges over environmental contamination from a Hawaii landfill, a Texas federal court held. Granting summary judgment to AIG Specialty Insurance Co., U.S. District Judge Andrew S. Hanen wrote Tuesday that Waste Management can't recoup legal expenses from defending and investigating claims related to flooding in Hawaii in 2010 and 2011 that caused medical waste from a Waste Management landfill to flow onto beaches and into the Pacific Ocean. Judge Hanen ruled in March that AIG had no duty to defend in...

