Slater & Gordon Faces Counterclaims In £637M Fraud Trial

Law360, London (August 28, 2019, 10:18 PM BST) -- A London judge Wednesday said Watchstone Group could accuse Slater & Gordon LLP of using a "secret back channel" to gain leverage when negotiating a £637 million ($779 million) deal for its legal services subsidiary as it fights the law firm's fraud claims over the acquisition. Australian law firm Slater & Gordon unsuccessfully argued to the High Court that the counterclaims had no real prospect of success and if allowed to go forward should be pursued in a separate action after it tries its claims against Watchstone for deceit and breach of warranty. But Judge Simon Bryan disagreed, saying Watchstone had...

