Toyota, Suzuki Unveil $1.36B Alliance Deal

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 2:32 PM EDT) -- Toyota and Suzuki unveiled plans Wednesday to take a stake in one another for a combined 144 billion Japanese yen ($1.36 billion), as the automakers look to firm up an alliance amid a changing industry and a need to hone new technology. The dual investments come after the companies started mulling a partnership in 2016, and after they announced in March that they would consider ways to collaborate in several areas. The deals will see Toyota Motor Corp. buy 24 million Suzuki Motor Corp. shares, or a roughly 4.95% stake, for 96 billion Japanese yen, through a third-party allotment, according to...

