Baltimore Tells 4th Circ. Climate Suit Remand Should Stand

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Baltimore told the Fourth Circuit Tuesday that a lower court was right in concluding that the city's suit seeking to hold Chevron and other fossil fuel companies liable for climate change-related infrastructure damage belongs in state court. The companies, which also include BP and ExxonMobil, have argued that Maryland state law can't be used to resolve a suit targeting global emissions of greenhouse gases and that the city's claims are federal in nature. U.S. District Judge Ellen Lipton Hollander said in June that the state law-based claims in the city's complaint deserve deference under the well-pled complaint rule and were firmly based...

