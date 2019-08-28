'Plagiarized' Climate Suit Stayed Until Kids' Suit Resolved

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit seeking to hold the U.S. government responsible for climate change was frozen by an Arizona federal judge on Tuesday, after attorneys in a similar case claimed its complaint was plagiarized in an attempt to harass them. U.S. District Judge Raner Collins granted the government's request to stay the Arizona suit until the Ninth Circuit decides whether the other, Oregon-based lawsuit can proceed to trial. Arizona pro se plaintiff Christian Komor's complaint is a mirror image of the Oregon suit in many places, from the statement of facts to the claims for relief. The government, in its motion to stay...

