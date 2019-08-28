ResCap Sues LendingTree To Collect $68.5M Judgment

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The successor to the now-defunct Residential Funding Co. LLC is seeking to collect a $68.5 million judgment from mortgage company LendingTree, saying it is responsible for the liabilities of a now-bankrupt subsidiary. The ResCap Liquidating Trust told a Minnesota federal court Tuesday that LendingTree had used its complete control of Home Loan Center Inc. to drain off that company’s assets — reducing HLC to a shell a year before ResCap sued it for selling Residential Funding bad mortgages — and that LendingTree is responsible for paying a June judgment against HLC. “Defendants caused HLC to litigate against ResCap for five-and-a-half years. During that...

