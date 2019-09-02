Pa. Powerhouses Evolve To Stay Ahead In Tough Legal Market

Law360 (September 2, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The four firms tapped as Law360’s Pennsylvania Powerhouses for 2019 have withstood the test of time by positioning themselves to capitalize on big changes in the state and region’s economy, from the oil and steel booms of a century ago to today’s robust health care and pharmaceutical fields, all while nimbly adapting to changing legal industry trends. .tg {border-collapse:collapse;border-spacing:0;} .tg td{font-family:Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;padding:9px 8px;border-style:solid;border-width:0px;overflow:hidden;word-break:normal;border-top-width:1px;border-bottom-width:1px;border-color:black;} .tg th{font-family:Arial, sans-serif;font-size:14px;font-weight:normal;padding:9px 8px;border-style:solid;border-width:0px;overflow:hidden;word-break:normal;border-top-width:1px;border-bottom-width:1px;border-color:black;} .tg .tg-y8zg{font-weight:bold;background-color:#07203f;color:#ffffff;border-color:inherit;text-align:left} .tg .tg-yix6{font-weight:bold;background-color:#07203f;color:#ffffff;border-color:inherit;text-align:center} .tg .tg-jji3{font-size:30px;background-color:#f6f6f6;border-color:#f6f6f6;text-align:center; line-height:1.2; !important} .tg .tg-ky2d{background-color:#e6f0fc;color:#000000;border-color:inherit;text-align:center} .tg .tg-sfcg{background-color:#f6f6f6;color:#000000;border-color:inherit;text-align:center} .tg .tg-cuu6{background-color:#f6f6f6;color:#000000;border-color:inherit;text-align:left} .tg .tg-elpo{background-color:#f6f6f6;border-color:inherit;text-align:center} .tg .tg-lt09{background-color:#e6f0fc;color:#000000;border-color:inherit;text-align:left} @media screen and (max-width: 767px) {.tg {width: auto !important;}.tg col {width: auto !important;}.tg-wrap {overflow-x: auto;-webkit-overflow-scrolling: touch;}}...

