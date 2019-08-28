Third Point Settles FTC Claims Over DowDuPont Deal Filings

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Investment adviser Third Point LLC agreed Wednesday to pay around $600,000 to settle allegations that it failed to notify the antitrust agencies about stock its funds acquired as a result of the megamerger between Dow Chemical Co. and E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. The Federal Trade Commission alleges that Third Point violated the premerger notification and waiting period requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act when shares that three of its funds held in Dow converted to voting shares in DowDuPont Inc. The funds made corrective filings when they realized they were required to report, but the agency said...

