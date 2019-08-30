The Top In-House Hires Of August

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT) -- Legal department hires and promotions during the final full month of summer included high-profile appointments at American Airlines, Duke Energy and Walmart. Here, Law360 looks at these and some of the other top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Priya Aiyar American Airlines Group named Priya Aiyar, a Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP partner and former lawyer for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, to lead its legal affairs team as senior vice president and general counsel. When she starts in her role in September, Aiyar will be responsible for the airline's corporate governance, litigation, compliance and environmental legal issues....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS