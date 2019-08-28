FAA Feeling Supersonic, But Green Groups Won't Acquiesce

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Green groups on Tuesday urged the Trump administration to step back from a plan that could reintroduce the use of supersonic aircraft like the Concorde, saying the fuel-guzzling jetliners from days gone by should stay gone for the sake of the environment. Current regulations prohibit overland supersonic civil flights in the U.S., but the Federal Aviation Administration said in June that there is a way to authorize them and issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to alter that procedure in light of "renewed interest in supersonic aircraft development." But environmental organizations like the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity...

