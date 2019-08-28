Colombian Beer Co. Can Arbitrate Investment Row: Fla. Panel

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court on Wednesday reversed an order that dismissed a petition to compel arbitration between a Colombian beer company and a Panamanian investment company, finding that a “plain reading” of the contract confers jurisdiction on Florida courts to enforce their agreement. In a five-page ruling, a panel of the state’s Third District Court of Appeal disagreed with and reversed a trial court’s decision that Florida courts lack jurisdiction over beer company Ancla International SA’s petition to compel arbitration against Tribeca Asset Management Inc. In January 2012, according to the ruling, Ancla entered into a confidentiality agreement with Tribeca under which...

