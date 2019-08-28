Trump's China Tariff Hike Looms As Companies Urge Reversal

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration on Wednesday formalized its plans to raise the pending tariffs on roughly $300 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10% to 15%, prompting an outcry from more than 160 U.S. businesses that urged the White House to reverse course. President Donald Trump had tweeted his plans to raise the new round of tariffs — set to take effect in two batches on Sept. 1 and Dec. 15 — to 15% on Friday after China announced its own retaliatory duties on $75 billion worth of U.S. goods. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative made the move official with a...

