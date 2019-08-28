Wireless Comm. Patent Survives Cisco Challenge At PTAB

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board refused Tuesday to invalidate a wireless communications patent that Vivato Technologies has accused Cisco and other computer networking companies of infringing, finding the invention was not obvious. The patent relates to Wi-Fi routers with adaptive antennas. In a final decision, the PTAB said Cisco failed to prove in inter partes review that any of the challenged claims would have been obvious based on evidence that included some earlier inventions. The decision caps a handful of challenges brought against the patent in early 2018. In addition to Cisco, Aruba Networks also petitioned for PTAB review. A...

