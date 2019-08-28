Hospital Unlawfully Made Nurse Take Part In Abortion: HHS

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said Wednesday the University of Vermont Medical Center violated federal law by forcing a nurse to a participate in an abortion she opposed on religious grounds. The Burlington-based university hospital violated the so-called Church Amendments — a federal law shielding individuals from participation in abortion — when it required a nurse, who’s Catholic, to assist with an abortion she objected to for religious reasons, the agency’s Office of Civil Rights said in a notice of violation. “UVMMC intentionally, unnecessarily and unknowingly schedules nurses or other healthcare personnel who have religious or moral objections...

