Willkie, Davis Polk Steer Banking Co. Deal Worth Up To $580M

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Banking software company Temenos said Wednesday it will acquire digital banking software company Kony Inc. in a Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Davis Polk-led deal worth up to $580 million. The transaction will see Switzerland-based Temenos AG acquire Kony Inc. for an enterprise value of $559 million and an earn-out of $21 million, the announcement said. Temenos said the deal would expand its presence in the U.S. and boost its digital front office product, Temenos Infinity. Temenos CEO Max Chuard called the acquisition “highly strategic” in a statement. The deal “will allow us to grow both our U.S. and our digital...

