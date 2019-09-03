Preparing For A Future Without Social Media ‘Likes’

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 3:12 PM EDT) -- From Facebook’s "thumbs up" to Reddit’s "upvote" and Instagram’s and Tik-Tok’s "likes," so-called "vanity metrics" in social media are ubiquitous, and "double-tapping" has become so addictive that for many it is a biological reflex. "Likes" have become a form of currency: They are often used as a measure of success of the popularity of a post and the engagement of followers, and as such, are highly valuable for influencers getting paid for content in posts. It may then come as some surprise that Facebook-owned platform Instagram has recently announced that it is experimenting with hiding the amount of likes users receive from their...

