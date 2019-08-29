New Ruling Doesn't Affect Mich. Tribe's Tax Suit, Court Told

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community has told a Michigan federal judge that its suit against the state’s tax authority is factually different from previous tribes’ failed sovereign claims and thus the case shouldn’t change over a Ninth Circuit ruling. The community, part of the L’Anse Indian Reservation, said in a brief filed that Michigan state officials incorrectly asserted in an Aug. 20 brief that a recent Ninth Circuit opinion on tribal sovereign rights in California bolstered claims that the case should not be heard. The opinion in Chemehuevi v. McMahon — which held that not tribes, but individuals, can pursue civil suits...

