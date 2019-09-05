Illinois Powerhouse: Mayer Brown

Law360 (September 5, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP has long been a go-to firm for political issues in Chicago and throughout Illinois — and this year, that included guiding one of its former partners into her new role as Chicago’s mayor. Whether it be advising Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, acting as lead bond counsel for the city as it embarks on an $8.5 billion plan to revamp Chicago O'Hare International Airport or ensuring the Obama Presidential Center could be built in Chicago’s Jackson Park, it’s been a busy year for the firm’s government relations and public law group, whose work helped land Mayer Brown a spot...

