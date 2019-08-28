C&J Energy To Pay $2.1M In Deal To End Worker Death Case

Law360 (August 28, 2019, 9:59 PM EDT) -- A unit of C&J Energy Services Inc. will pay $2.1 million and submit to special monitoring to end a criminal case that charged the Houston-based oilfield company with contributing to a worker's death by ignoring workplace safety regulations, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. C&J Well Services Inc. will pay a $500,000 fine to the government on top of $1.6 million in restitution to the estate of Dustin Payne, a Marine Corps veteran who in October 2014 was killed in a welding accident at the age of 28, court records show. As part of the deal, the oilfield company also...

