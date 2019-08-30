GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 2:11 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled that a credit card processor must face the Federal Trade Commission's accusations that the company should have to pay for its alleged participation in an elaborate $7 million scam, and executives at a now-bankrupt reverse mortgage provider were charged with overstating the value of bonds that served as collateral for loans in an effort to get more money from lenders. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week.​ Credit Card Processor Can't Shake FTC's Monetary Claims Credit card processor Electronic Payment Solutions LLC must face the Federal Trade Commission's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS